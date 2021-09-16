The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

The Buckle has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. Research analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,874,615 in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Buckle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of The Buckle worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.