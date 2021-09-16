Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Expands By 1,046.9%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 1,046.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

