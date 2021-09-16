iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Stake Boosted by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 210.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.