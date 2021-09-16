Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 98,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

