Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $318.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.56 and a 200-day moving average of $366.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.35 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.54 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $178,608,131 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

