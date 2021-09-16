Financial Architects Inc Grows Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

MSEX opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $316,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $33,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,031. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

