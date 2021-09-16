Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Caesars Entertainment worth $122,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

