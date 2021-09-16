Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $2,905,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $34.96 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

