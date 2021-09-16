iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $102.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90.

