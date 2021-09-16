Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,942 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average is $193.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.