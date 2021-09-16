RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 1,401.7% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:OPP opened at $15.09 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $343,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

