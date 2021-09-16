Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 1,511.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TDF opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

