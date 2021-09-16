The Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $225.79

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.79 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 211.36 ($2.76). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.78), with a volume of 9,133 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -13.95.

The Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.