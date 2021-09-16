Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) PT at $104.00

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,062. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHH opened at $121.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.68. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

