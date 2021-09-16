Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,260.21

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,260.21 ($16.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,238 ($16.17). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,247 ($16.29), with a volume of 671,598 shares.

PNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,260.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04.

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total value of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

