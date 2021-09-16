Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $16.56

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.06.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $932.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.