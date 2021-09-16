Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Expands By 163.2%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKKGY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

