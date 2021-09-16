Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Grows By 166.7%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fuji Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

