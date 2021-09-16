HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a growth of 172.8% from the August 15th total of 110,600 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

HPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $554,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $9.41 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

