Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 909 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,511,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,948 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.