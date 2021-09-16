Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 272,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $279.12 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,011 shares of company stock valued at $73,668,203. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

