Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth $17,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

MRC opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.59 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

