VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,412,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $33.43 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

