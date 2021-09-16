Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 150 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

