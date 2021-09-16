Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 312.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $13,383,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $205.07 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

