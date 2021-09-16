Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 40,577 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

