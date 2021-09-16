Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,118 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $220.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

