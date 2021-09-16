Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 134,861 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 377.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,861 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.