World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $326.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.31 and a 200 day moving average of $310.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

