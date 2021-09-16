Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Set at $70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) received a $70.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $242.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,870,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 120.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 633,169 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

