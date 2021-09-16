Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

