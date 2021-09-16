Isthmus Partners LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 322,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

