Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

