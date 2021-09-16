Isthmus Partners LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Shares of MPC opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

