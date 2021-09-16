PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,398 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.