Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Polaris by 195.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Polaris by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.