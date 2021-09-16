600 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261,855 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Shares of CBOE opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

