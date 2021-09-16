PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

