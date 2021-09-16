Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $2.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 42.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,392,321 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 413,386 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 78.9% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 286,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 3.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

