Collective Trading Up 1.9% This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Collective has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $212,128.67 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00064812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00144171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00831257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047158 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

