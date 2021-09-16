Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $795.43

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 795.43 ($10.39) and traded as low as GBX 736.80 ($9.63). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 736.80 ($9.63), with a volume of 890,438 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on PSON. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 793.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 809.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

