American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $195.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.
NYSE:AXP opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.
In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
