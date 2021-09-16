American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $195.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

NYSE:AXP opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

