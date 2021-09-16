ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $117.52

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.52 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 109.90 ($1.44). ITV shares last traded at GBX 110.70 ($1.45), with a volume of 15,751,620 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

Get ITV alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.10. The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,695 ($2,214.53). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,423 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39).

About ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.