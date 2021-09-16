Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

