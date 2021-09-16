Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,251,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,396,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 470.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

