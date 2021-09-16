Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Z opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.