Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 109.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

