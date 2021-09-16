World Asset Management Inc Sells 346 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $118.76 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

