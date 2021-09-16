Brighton Jones LLC Buys 129 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $134.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

