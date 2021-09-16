Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 993 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 68.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $76.49 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

